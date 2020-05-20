NFL Analyst Names 1 Team That Needed To Sign QB Cam Newton

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is still searching for a new home after being released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.

Over the past few weeks, several landing spots have been mentioned as possible destinations for the star quarterback. However, weeks after being released, he’s still on the open market.

New England and Pittsburgh are the two most-mentioned destinations for Newton in recent weeks. However, former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings has a different team in mind.

Jennings thinks the Los Angeles Chargers should have signed Newton earlier this offseason. “If you took all four of these quarterbacks and they didn’t have a team and they were in a draft together, you would not select any one of these quarterbacks over Cam Newton,” Jennings said Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“That’s the problem and the issue that I have with it. I don’t care if Tyrod Taylor is on your roster or Easton Stick is already on your roster and they have a rapport with the coaching staff. That means nothing when you can upgrade and you can get a better quality, proven individual at the quarterback position to run your offense. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Newton played in just two games during the 2019 season after suffering a foot injury. Although he had one year left on his contract, new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule decided to move on.

Now the former league MVP is still waiting on the open market.