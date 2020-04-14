NFL Insider Explains How Long Cam Newton Could Wait

Despite having such a long list of accomplishments, Cam Newton remains on the open market. Judging off the latest report, the former MVP could have to wait a while until he signs with a new team.

Newton has dealt with a few injuries over the past few seasons. When healthy, there’s no question the Auburn product can dominate a game with his arm or legs.

For any fan wondering how long it might be until Newton is officially back in the league, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided a potential timetable on The Rich Eisen Show. Apparently, the former Panthers quarterback could wait until August to sign a new deal.

“Cam wants to be a starter, or at least the chance to compete for a starting job. I don’t see one out there right now. So my sense is Cam is gonna wait until there is one,” Rapoport said. “He’s got money obviously, it’s not like he needs it. I would not be surprised to see Cam waiting and it’s August and there is a quarterback injury and there is Cam available.”

The quarterback market was crowded this offseason, so it makes sense as to why there aren’t many starting gigs available at the moment.

Any team interested in signing Newton will probably consider a short-term deal. At 30 years old, there’s a chance he’ll rediscover his old form. Nonetheless, teams would rather be safe than sorry.

Which team would you like to see sign Newton this offseason?