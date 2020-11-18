NFL Insider Has New Injury Update For Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Two weeks ago, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey made his triumphant return to the field.

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 forcing him to miss nearly half of the 2020 season. He returned two weeks ago with a stellar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first game back from injury, McCaffrey racked up 69 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown on the ground. He also hauled in 10 receptions for 82 yards and another touchdown.

Unfortunately, the star running back picked up another injury in the loss. McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury that cost him last weekend’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Through the first few days of practice this week, things aren’t looking much better for the former Stanford standout. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said McCaffrey isn’t expected to see the practice field this afternoon.

While QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to practice today, RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is not slated to be out there, source said. Coach Matt Rhule has expressed optimism about him playing this week, but no practice on Wednesday isn’t a great sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

Although Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has expressed optimism about his star player, it’s not looking good for McCaffrey and his chances of getting on the field this weekend.

It’s been a tough season for McCaffrey, who signed a lucrative contract extension before the 2020 season kicked off. He’s arguably the best all-around back in the game of football – with the possible exception of New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.

Unfortunately, he’s had a tough time staying on the field this season.

Carolina faces off against the Detroit Lions this Sunday.