NFL Insider Has Promising Update On Panthers RB Christian Mccaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has missed the past two games for the Carolina Panthers due to a shoulder injury. Though his status for this weekend remains up in the air, the All-Pro running back seems to be trending in the right direction.

McCaffrey has already missed a lot of time this season because of a high-ankle sprain. He looked great in his return to the gridiron, scoring two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately he hurt his shoulder in the process.

On Tuesday night, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that McCaffrey was expected to get some practice work in on Wednesday. Well, it appears he’s a man of his word.

Ian Rapoport just announced that McCaffrey showed up to practice this afternoon with a red jersey on. This is an encouraging sign for his status this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has arrived at practice and will work in a red jersey today. So, progress for Carolina’s star. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2020

McCaffrey isn’t the only key contributor on the Panthers that’s dealing with an injury. Teddy Bridgewater missed last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a sprained knee.

Carolina has a crucial matchup this weekend with Minnesota. The loser of that game will essentially be knocked out of playoff contention, especially since the Wild Card race is loaded to begin with.

We won’t find out McCaffrey’s official status until later this week, but he should at least be listed as a limited participant for Wednesday’s practice.