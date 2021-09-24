NFL Insider Gives Unfortunate Update On RB Christian McCaffrey

The Spun

Christian McCaffrey evading a tackle.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball in front of the defense of Emmanuel Ogbah #90 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers improved to 3-0 on Thursday night with a win over the Houston Texans, but the main headline was that Christian McCaffrey left the game early with a hamstring injury.

During the second quarter of action, McCaffrey was running toward the left side of the field when he tweaked his hamstring. He entered the medical tent on the sideline and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

On Friday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on McCaffrey’s status. Unfortunately, he’s expected to miss a few weeks.

Rapoport added that Carolina doesn’t currently plan on placing McCaffrey on injured reserve. If that does happen, he’ll have to miss at least three games.

McCaffrey has been excellent through the first three weeks of the season, so this injury will certainly affect how productive the Panthers can be on offense. In three games, the Stanford product has 201 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Carolina will need rookie tailback Chuba Hubbard to take on a larger role during McCaffrey’s absence. He showcased his potential on Thursday night, as he had 11 carries for 52 rushing yards.

The Panthers will take on the Dallas Cowboys next weekend in what should be an exciting NFC showdown. It’ll be interesting to see how Matt Rhule’s squad performs without McCaffrey on the field.

