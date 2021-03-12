NFL Insider Reacts To Rumors Linking Teddy Bridgewater, 49ers

The NFL rumor mill has been churning as hard as ever leading up to next week’s free agency. But one rumor linking Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater to the San Francisco 49ers is getting special attention.

Reports emerged recently that the 49ers called the Panthers about a possible trade for Bridgewater. But during an appearance on the Murphy & Mac show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport put it to rest. Though he did indicate that it would be “an interesting option” for both sides.

“It turns out the 49ers did not call about Teddy Bridgewater. But if he was available, that would be an interesting option, Rapoport said. “The 49ers did not call; did not. I’m sure they have some interest, if he is released. But they did not call the Panthers about it.”

It turns out the #49ers did NOT call about QB Teddy Bridgewater," per NFL insider @rapsheet H/T: @49erswebzone pic.twitter.com/b70By82Wrz — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 12, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers in the 2020 offseason following a solid year as Drew Brees’ backup with the Saints.

But in his first year as a starter, Bridgewater was a bit underwhelming for his price tag. He went 4-11 as a starter with just 15 touchdowns, though he did complete a career-high 69.1-percent of his passes.

Bridgewater made it to the Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings. But largely kept him off the field for the three years that followed.

Teddy Bridgewater can still play at a starter’s level. But his future with the Carolina Panthers is unclear.

Maybe the 49ers will be his bounceback team when all is said and done.