NFL Insider Shares New Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey catches a pass for the Carolina Panthers.

It is looking increasingly likely that the Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey this Sunday.

After missing six games with an ankle injury, McCaffrey returned to the field last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he injured his shoulder in that game, putting his status for this week and beyond in doubt.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey will not practice today as the Panthers begin game preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Obviously, this doesn’t bode well for his availability this weekend.

If McCaffrey can’t go, Mike Davis will reprise his role as feature back, a position he held down for six weeks while McCaffrey’s ankle healed.

In three games this season, McCaffrey has rushed for only 225 yards but has scored five touchdowns on the ground. The versatile standout has added 149 receiving yards and another score.

Carolina (3-6) has lost four games in a row. They’ll look to snap that streak against the Bucs this Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.


