NFL Insider Has The Latest On Christian McCaffrey’s Injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was one of several stars who exited this afternoon’s NFL games with injuries.

The hope is that unlike Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa, McCaffrey’s injury is not severe. However, a clearer picture won’t be known until tomorrow.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey will have an MRI tomorrow to determine the full scope of the injury.

McCaffrey carried 18 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 29 yards before leaving the game.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, ruled out with an ankle, will have an MRI tomorrow to gain a full understanding of his ailment. The initial hope is it’s not too serious. But tomorrow will be telling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

McCaffrey, a top-10 pick in 2017, is in the second-to-last year of his rookie contract. He signed a four-year extension this offseason, tying him to the Panthers through 2025 season.

Given how valuable McCaffrey is and how much the Panthers value him, we’d bet the team will be very cautious with how they treat his ankle.

Here’s hoping tomorrow’s MRI reveals positive news.