NFL Insider Has The Latest On Christian McCaffrey’s Injury

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball against the Detroit Lions.DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was one of several stars who exited this afternoon’s NFL games with injuries.

The hope is that unlike Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa, McCaffrey’s injury is not severe. However, a clearer picture won’t be known until tomorrow.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey will have an MRI tomorrow to determine the full scope of the injury.

McCaffrey carried 18 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 29 yards before leaving the game.

McCaffrey, a top-10 pick in 2017, is in the second-to-last year of his rookie contract. He signed a four-year extension this offseason, tying him to the Panthers through 2025 season.

Given how valuable McCaffrey is and how much the Panthers value him, we’d bet the team will be very cautious with how they treat his ankle.

Here’s hoping tomorrow’s MRI reveals positive news.


