It is looking increasingly likely that the Carolina Panthers will be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this weekend.

Bridgewater is dealing with an MCL sprain and has been limited in practice this week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, things are trending toward Bridgewater not playing against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

If Bridgewater indeed sits out, XFL standout P.J. Walker will likely get the starting nod for Carolina. Will Grier, the team’s 2019 third-round pick, is also an option.

In two appearances this season, Walker has completed three of eight passes for 15 yards.

After limited practice the past two days, it now appears unlikely #Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (MCL sprain) will start Sunday against the #Lions, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No final call yet, but it’s headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2020

Bridgewater sprained his MCL in last weekend’s 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay. With Detroit Lions starter Matthew Stafford also battling injury, there’s a chance Sunday’s game is a battle of the backups.

In 10 starts this fall, Bridgewater has completed 72.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,552 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Carolina (3-7) has lost five straight games.