NFL Insiders Share New Injury Update For Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater makes a call.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers points to the defense of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It is looking increasingly likely that the Carolina Panthers will be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this weekend.

Bridgewater is dealing with an MCL sprain and has been limited in practice this week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, things are trending toward Bridgewater not playing against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

If Bridgewater indeed sits out, XFL standout P.J. Walker will likely get the starting nod for Carolina. Will Grier, the team’s 2019 third-round pick, is also an option.

In two appearances this season, Walker has completed three of eight passes for 15 yards.

Bridgewater sprained his MCL in last weekend’s 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay. With Detroit Lions starter Matthew Stafford also battling injury, there’s a chance Sunday’s game is a battle of the backups.

In 10 starts this fall, Bridgewater has completed 72.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,552 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Carolina (3-7) has lost five straight games.


