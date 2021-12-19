NFL Kicker Reportedly Injured During Warmups Sunday

The Carolina Panthers might be down their kicker against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Zane Gonzalez looks to have injured his leg during warmups and was helped off the field about an hour before kickoff. He then went straight to the locker room with the training staff.

Zane Gonzalez is being helped off the field. This is not good. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 19, 2021

Looked to be a leg injury. Went straight into the locker room with JJ Jansen and training staff. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 19, 2021

If Gonzalez isn’t able to go, that would likely mean that the Panthers would be in four-down territory each time they get into field goal range.

There was a similar situation that happened on Oct. 31 in the Steelers-Browns game when Steelers kicker Chris Boswell got injured during the game.

It forced Mike Tomlin to alter his game plan and go for two on touchdowns and go for it on fourth down in field goal range.

Gonzalez has been one of the best kickers in the NFL this season as he’s made 20-of-22 field goals. He also set his career-long this season with a 57-yarder.

Before that kick, his longest one came from 56 yards when he was with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Kickoff for the Bills-Panthers matchup will be at 1 p.m. ET.