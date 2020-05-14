NFL Owner Believes Games Could Have Fans This Season

The NFL is sorting through its options regarding the upcoming 2020 season. One involves playing games without fans – which appears the most feasible at the moment. But Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper believes completely going away with fan attendance might not be necessary.

Of all fall sports leagues, the NFL is best equipped to handle public health concerns. The National Football League has more freedom compared to the NCAA, which has to deal with universities and conferences.

It appears Roger Goodell and the NFL will try to find a way to play games this year. The most likely scenario for that to happen involves playing games in empty stadiums, without any fans in attendance. This would allow for better social distancing and better ensure the health and safety of players and fans.

Tepper doesn’t believe restricting all fans from attending games is necessary, though. The Panthers owner believes while stadiums shouldn’t be full, some fans should be allowed at the stadium for games.

“You won’t be playing having full stadiums, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fans in the stadium either,” Tepper said on CNBC, via NFL.com. “. . . There should be some amount of fans in the stadiums, depending on what locale and where you are and what the local rules are. There could possibly be.”

This is certainly an optimistic outlook. The first priority for the NFL is to play the games.

But if there’s a way to allow a certain amount of fans into stadiums, the league should look into it.

The 2020 football season is on track to be a season like no other.