NFL Coach Explains Surprise Offensive Coordinator Firing

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady speaks to Robby Anderson.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady talks to Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers didn’t play on Sunday, but they managed to make the news anyway when head coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The decision sent shockwaves around the NFL. After all, Brady was hired by Rhule when he took the job in 2020 and is regarded as a bright, young offensive mind. Carolina is 5-7 on the season but dealing with a rash of injuries and poor offensive line play, which aren’t the fault of the offensive coordinator.

During his media session on Monday, Rhule said he intended to dismiss Brady on Saturday but Brady was not available to meet with him until yesterday. Their meeting was cordial, and Rhule offered praise for the young OC, but did say he thinks the team “can be better on offense.”

“He’s done a lot to get us moving in the right direction, but this was something that I felt like, from a football perspective, we needed to do now,” Rhule said of Brady, via ESPN’s David Newton.

Rhule also said he doesn’t regret hiring Brady, even though he didn’t have much familiarity with him.

Senior offensive assistant/running backs coach Jeff Nixon will take over for Brady immediately and call plays for the Panthers this week.

Carolina hosts the division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.