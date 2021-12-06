NFL Coach Explains Surprise Offensive Coordinator Firing

The Carolina Panthers didn’t play on Sunday, but they managed to make the news anyway when head coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The decision sent shockwaves around the NFL. After all, Brady was hired by Rhule when he took the job in 2020 and is regarded as a bright, young offensive mind. Carolina is 5-7 on the season but dealing with a rash of injuries and poor offensive line play, which aren’t the fault of the offensive coordinator.

During his media session on Monday, Rhule said he intended to dismiss Brady on Saturday but Brady was not available to meet with him until yesterday. Their meeting was cordial, and Rhule offered praise for the young OC, but did say he thinks the team “can be better on offense.”

“He’s done a lot to get us moving in the right direction, but this was something that I felt like, from a football perspective, we needed to do now,” Rhule said of Brady, via ESPN’s David Newton.

Matt Rhule said his meeting with now former OC Joe Brady on Sunday ended with a handshake and hug. “He’s done a lot to get us moving in the right direction. But this was something I felt from a football perspective had to be done.’’ — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 6, 2021

Rhule also said he doesn’t regret hiring Brady, even though he didn’t have much familiarity with him.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said he stepped out of his comfort zone hiring Joe Brady someone he didn’t have a lot of history with or similar system. He doesn’t view it as a mistake but decided they needed to make a change/score more points. A couple of mentions to wanting to run more. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 6, 2021

Senior offensive assistant/running backs coach Jeff Nixon will take over for Brady immediately and call plays for the Panthers this week.

Carolina hosts the division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.