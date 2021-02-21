NFL Owner Appears ‘Determined’ To Acquire Great Quarterback

There are a number of teams on the hunt for a quarterback this offseason, and the Carolina Panthers certainly appear to be one of them.

Just last week, it was written by CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora that the Panthers and owner David Tepper are “beyond smitten” with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Carolina was also involved in the sweepstakes for Matthew Stafford before he was traded to the Rams.

The Panthers’ recent decisions to clear cap space and Teddy Bridgewater’s social media activity also seem to indicate the team is preparing to make a run at Watson.

But even if they can’t land the 25-year-old star, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio thinks Tepper will still be hellbent on getting a quarterback.

“The fact that the Panthers tried to get Matthew Stafford proves that they’re determined to get a franchise-level guy,” Florio wrote. “The Panthers have now reportedly pivoted to Deshaun Watson. And if the Panthers can’t get Watson, they’ll surely pivot somewhere else. “Whether it’s to Seattle and Russell Wilson or to Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers or to Minnesota and Kirk Cousins or to the Raiders and Derek Carr, the Panthers seem to be on the front end of a scorched-earth effort to get a franchise quarterback.”

Bridgewater, who signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last offseason, was the team’s 2020 starter. He turned in a serviceable campaign, throwing for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts.

Carolina seems to want more production than that though, which is why Tepper is said to be gunning for Watson and hunting high and low for help at QB.