NFL Player Is Being Released Due To A Work Visa Issue

Panthers practice-squad kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is being released for an unfortunate reason.

Hajrullahu was informed Monday afternoon he is being released for a work visa-related issue, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. He’s hopeful he can return to the NFL for the 2021 season.

“The #Panthers have been informed they must waive practice-squad kicker Lirim Hajrullahu because of an issue with his work visa, per source,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “The Kosovo-born former CFL all-star hopes to return in 2021.”

Hajrullahu is from Kosovo, a territory in Southeastern Europe, but has lived in Canada for the majority of his life. He and the Panthers are hopeful for a return in the 2021 season, once the visa-related issues are sorted out.

As Lirim Hajrullahu looks to return for the 2021 season, the Panthers are looking to finish out their season on a high note.

Carolina is much-improved with Matt Rhule at the helm. He’s orchestrated an impressive turnaround with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Still, the Panthers are 4-9 this season, good for last place in the NFC South.

Looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Panthers need some help on the defensive side of the ball, especially at linebacker. Penn State’s Micah Parsons could fit the bill, but the organization might not get a chance to draft him depending on how the draft order shakes out.

The Panthers will be a fun team to watch next season. Hopefully, Hajrullahu can be apart of the process.