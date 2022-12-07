NFL Player Was Hospitalized Due To A Minor Stroke

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty yeard line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers designated defensive end Henry Anderson to return to practice on Wednesday. After practice was over, he addressed the media about his absence.

Anderson was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Oct. 25.

It turns out Anderson's health situation was scarier than anyone could've imagined. He was hospitalized for a few days due to a stroke.

Anderson told reporters he had some numbness in his legs. Thankfully, he recovered quickly.

Doctors were not able to pinpoint the cause of Anderson's stroke. They did, however, conduct a procedure to relieve the blood clot in his brain.

Anderson signed a deal with the Panthers earlier this year. He has 12 total tackles in six games this season.

The Panthers could activate Anderson to their 53-man roster at any point over the next three weeks. Of course, they won't make that decision if he's not anywhere close to 100 percent.