NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session.

Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation.

Rhule says he told Corral to "take all the time he needed."

We're obviously wishing Corral and his family all the best during this difficult time. The young QB has a responsibility to be with his loved ones before thinking about football.

When Corral does return to the team, he'll continue to prepare for his first NFL training camp. Right now, Sam Darnold is the Panthers' starter, but Corral and P.J. Walker are battling to be considered for the role.