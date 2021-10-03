NFL World Is Stunned By 1 Sam Darnold Statistic

The Spun

It’s not that people are shocked that Sam Darnold is playing well for the Carolina Panthers this season. It’s one of the ways he’s playing well that is so surprising.

With two rushing touchdowns in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys today, Darnold is up to five on the season. That puts him in the lead in the NFL.

Darnold always had some athleticism and mobility. He even had a viral touchdown run against the Denver Broncos last season. But five rushing touchdowns in three and a half games?

Let’s just say no one saw this coming.

Darnold was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018 because of his considerable physical gifts. However, he played in a bad situation with the New York Jets for three years.

He’s thriving thus far in Carolina, thanks to a new group of weapons and a creative offensive coordinator in Joe Brady. Good for the former USC star.

The Panthers currently lead the Cowboys 14-13 late in the second quarter.

