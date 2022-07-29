NFL Wide Receiver Explains Why He Changed Spelling Of His Name

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson confirmed on Friday that he's changing the spelling of his first name.

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Anderson's first name was spelt as Robby. As he got older, he became a bigger fan of his name being spelt as Robbie.

"I kinda like how it looks. It's better on paper with the 'ie' on the end," Anderson told reporters. "That's what it was when I wore No. 3, too."

Earlier this year, Panthers fans noticed that his social media accounts were under Robbie Anderson. With that said, we should've seen this move coming.

Anderson didn't just change the spelling of his first name, he switched his jersey number from No. 11 to No. 3 for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Anderson had 53 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns. Statistically speaking, it was the worst season of his career since his rookie year.

We'll see if Anderson can revert to his 2020 form this fall.