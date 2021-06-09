NFL World Reacts To Sam Darnold’s Vaccine Comment

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold faced a ton of heat this Wednesday for his comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Several players have been asked about this topic now that minicamp is underway.

During a press conference this afternoon, Darnold told reporters that he hasn’t yet received the vaccine.

“There’s a ton of different things that go into it,” Darnold said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I’m gonna evaluate that on my own and make the best decision that I feel is the best for myself.”

While it makes sense for Darnold to evaluate all the information involving the COVID-19 vaccine and then make a decision, NFL fans seem disappointed by his comments.

Some fans brought up that Darnold missed significant time during the 2019 season with mononucleosis. Others mentioned his questionable decision-making on the field.

This seems fine because Sam Darnold has never missed time time due to an infectious disease https://t.co/ReablcXYZX — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) June 9, 2021

I was pretty worried about the ongoing pandemic situation until I learned Sam Darnold is evaluating it https://t.co/ghXIAfvcFT — Jason Kirk, lifelong Tennessee Titans fan (@thejasonkirk) June 9, 2021

I've seen Sam Darnold throw back across the field into traffic enough to know that decision-making isn't his strong suit. https://t.co/pXEMjjZJoE — Adam Fromal (@fromal09) June 9, 2021

Others, meanwhile, have criticized the sports media for asking players about the vaccine.

Dear sports media, please stop asking athletes if they’ve been vaccinated. It’s none of your business nor should it be. ✌️ — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) June 9, 2021

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he will not make any of his players get the vaccine if they don’t want it.

NFL teams would like to get as many players vaccinated as possible for health reasons, but at the end of the day every player has to make their own decision.

It’s highly unlikely that Darnold wanted to be at the center of a huge debate regarding COVID-19 this week. That being said, he’ll have to face the music for at least the next few days.