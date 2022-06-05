NFL World Celebrating Sam Darnold On Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls the play from the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

It's not unusual to see an NFL team wish its starting quarterback a happy birthday on social media.

The Carolina Panthers did that this morning, posting birthday wishes for Sam Darnold. This sounds like a nice gesture, but things didn't quite go as planned.

In the quote-tweets and responses, you can see plenty of people taking shots at Darnold, who struggled in his first season in Carolina in 2021. Whoever is running the Panthers Twitter account had to expect this would happen.

We included a few tamer tweets and legitimate well-wishes below.

Darnold completed slightly less than 60% of his passes while throwing for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Panthers last season.

The onetime No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets, Darnold is going to need to show improvement in year two or Carolina could be quick to turn to rookie Matt Corral.