NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday.

Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.

However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the team's defensive passing game coordinator turned interim head coach, should have been hired instead.

"Wilks got screwed by the Panthers," said New York Giants fan account Big Blue Huddle.

"If I had a nickel for every time Steve Wilks got screwed over by an NFL franchise, I'd have ten cents. but it's weird that it happened twice right?" said writer Matthew Ritchie.

"What else does Wilks need to do to earn a HC job? Successful DC in Carolina. Got screwed in Arizona. Successful DC in Carolina again. Successful interim HC. Passed over," said a Falcons fan. "For the record, I like Reich as a HC. Just feel like Wilks has earned a shot as well."

"Smh Steve Wilks got screwed just like Bisaccia last year," added a Ravens diehard. "Had them boys playing hard and winning games after he took over this year. Just like Bisaccia did for the Raiders."

"Wilks is epitome of the keep pounding mantra, so yeah Tepper screwed this up," added a Panthers fan. "And few more years of losing will convince you that this was stupid."

"So Steve Wilks gets screwed over again. Brutal," chimed in a Steelers fan.

Wigdor Law, which represented Wilks and other Black coaches in a class action racial discrimination suit filed against the NFL last year, released a statement decrying the Panthers' decision.

"We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper," the statement reads. "There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days."

Wilks, 53, will look to coach elsewhere in 2023, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.