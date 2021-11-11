NFL World Reacts To The Cam Newton Signing News

It’s official. Cam Newton is back in Carolina.

The 2015 MVP signed with the Panthers just after noon on Thursday, as first reported by Ian Rapoport and confirmed by the team shortly after. He’ll make his triumphant return to the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 for the first time since 2019.

Reports that Newton and the Panthers were engaged on talks about a reunion started to flare up on Thursday morning. Carolina is desperately in need of quarterback depth with Sam Darnold expected to miss some significant time, so logically the organization gravitated back to a known commodity.

Newton has been a free agent since he was released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp. After losing the starting job to rookie Mac Jones, the 32-year-old was left without a team and very little interest in him around the league.

However, with a hole at quarterback in Carolina, Newton’s old team jumped at the opportunity to bring him aboard. Needless to say, fans of the Panthers were elated that the former MVP was coming back to them in 2021.

Great example of being a true pro & never burn a bridge. #GoodLuckCam https://t.co/DufaamRHV6 — 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) November 11, 2021

QB1 is back in the QC! https://t.co/JGTRJdR36H — Jaelen Gilkey (@SilkyGilkey) November 11, 2021

Now this is Great news!!! https://t.co/V8GZmuaQPo — Pastor Corey Miller (@pastorofpain) November 11, 2021

Def gotta grab a jersey this time! https://t.co/H9W282KXbi — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) November 11, 2021

Welcome back to the Carolinas @CameronNewton . Im excited about the comeback . This story can be legendary LETS GO @Panthers https://t.co/KuzYm1y8t9 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 11, 2021

Say it with me. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAh https://t.co/KvlaulRpEh — 𝘔𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 (@MyattSnider) November 11, 2021

Newton will reportedly sign a one-year deal, worth up to $10 million that includes $4.5 million guaranteed. That will give him a chance to make an impact on the Panthers for the rest of the season, with plenty of incentives for strong play.

Things have changed quite a bit since Newton last suited up for Carolina. The Panthers have brought in a new general manager in Scott Fitterer and a new head coach in Matt Rhule. Hopefully for Newton, that means the organization will give him a clean slate in his second stint with the team.

There’s no guarantee that Newton will immediately take over the starting quarterback job. With backup P.J. Walker and the recently-signed Matt Barkley now on the roster, the former MVP will have to prove that he gives the Panthers the best chance to win.

Time will tell if he can do so.