NFL World Reacts To Awful Matt Corral Injury News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Matt Corral #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws during the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matt Corral's NFL career is - literally - starting on the wrong foot.

During Friday night's preseason tilt between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, Corral suffered a foot injury. He underwent X-rays after the game.

This Saturday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Corral has a Lisfranc injury. That'll most likely end his rookie season.

Per Joe Person of The Athletic, Corral's X-rays didn't look good. A surgery date hasn't been determined yet.

Though it shouldn't really surprise anyone, Panthers fans are heartbroken by this news.

"Damn buddy was dealt a bad hand," Bakari Sellers said.

"Basically means we're stuck with Darnold as QB2," a Panthers fan tweeted. "Get well soon young king."

"This sucks... get well soon," another fan wrote.

The Panthers traded up into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select Corral.

In his final season at Ole Miss, Corral had 3,349 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Prior to going down with a foot injury on Friday night, Corral completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 58 yards.

Hopefully, Corral makes a full recovery from his Lisfranc injury and is ready to compete next season.