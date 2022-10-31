NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday.

Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro" and has accepted the backup role, according to Wilks.

Mayfield's NFL career has nosedived over the last two seasons. Fans are not taking it easy on the onetime top pick after today's news.

"Has accepted [being the backup]? What else [was] he going to do lol?" one asked.

"Kenny Pickett the next Baker Mayfield. Mark my words," another said, in a prediction the Steelers are hoping doesn't come true.

"And the story of Baker Mayfield slowly draws to a close," another fan added.

They said Odell was the problem in Cleveland," said someone else.

"Just collect them back up QB checks buddy, you’ll still eat good champ," contributed another commenter.

We'll see if Mayfield gets another opportunity to start this season.