NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Practice Stats

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

It is that time of the year when fans begin overreacting to training camp passing stats.

Baker Mayfield is participating in his first practice with the Carolina Panthers today. Sam Darnold took the first snaps at quarterback, but Baker also had his share of opportunities.

In one series, the former Cleveland Browns signal caller misfired on his first three passes before finally completing one. When ESPN's David Newton tweeted about it, fans on Twitter had a field day.

What does this all mean? Nothing much right now. It's July 27, and Mayfield is just getting started with his new team.

We're not saying he's going to win the starting job or be an effective quarterback in Carolina, but it is important not to draw too many conclusions from training camp.

The same can be said when Mayfield finally gets involved in preseason game action next month.