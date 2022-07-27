NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Practice Stats
It is that time of the year when fans begin overreacting to training camp passing stats.
Baker Mayfield is participating in his first practice with the Carolina Panthers today. Sam Darnold took the first snaps at quarterback, but Baker also had his share of opportunities.
In one series, the former Cleveland Browns signal caller misfired on his first three passes before finally completing one. When ESPN's David Newton tweeted about it, fans on Twitter had a field day.
What does this all mean? Nothing much right now. It's July 27, and Mayfield is just getting started with his new team.
We're not saying he's going to win the starting job or be an effective quarterback in Carolina, but it is important not to draw too many conclusions from training camp.
The same can be said when Mayfield finally gets involved in preseason game action next month.