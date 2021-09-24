NFL World Reacts To Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers were expected to dominate a Houston Texans team that was forced to start a rookie quarterback.
After losing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for at least three weeks, the Texans weren’t expected to do much. However, a significant injury to one of the Panthers’ stars is threatening to change that.
Star running back Christian McCaffrey left the game for a few minutes. Initially it seemed like he might be able to return. However, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews broke some bad news for Panthers fans.
McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. The running back entered the injury tent for a few minutes before being ruled out – which not a good sign.
Of course, fans who had a little money riding on the game were not thrilled with the news.
Those who had Christian McCaffrey on their respective fantasy football teams were equally horrified by the news.
It’s a brutal blow to the Panthers offense, one that has proved costly thus far tonight. During the first two drives with McCaffrey on the field, the Panthers scored a touchdown and nearly had a second.
However, with CMC out of the lineup, Carolina hasn’t been able to move the ball.
After missing most of the 2020 season with an injury, it’s a tough blow for McCaffrey who was off to a great start so far this season.