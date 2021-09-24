The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

Christian McCaffrey running into the end zone.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers were expected to dominate a Houston Texans team that was forced to start a rookie quarterback.

After losing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for at least three weeks, the Texans weren’t expected to do much. However, a significant injury to one of the Panthers’ stars is threatening to change that.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey left the game for a few minutes. Initially it seemed like he might be able to return. However, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews broke some bad news for Panthers fans.

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. The running back entered the injury tent for a few minutes before being ruled out – which not a good sign.

Of course, fans who had a little money riding on the game were not thrilled with the news.

Those who had Christian McCaffrey on their respective fantasy football teams were equally horrified by the news.

It’s a brutal blow to the Panthers offense, one that has proved costly thus far tonight. During the first two drives with McCaffrey on the field, the Panthers scored a touchdown and nearly had a second.

However, with CMC out of the lineup, Carolina hasn’t been able to move the ball.

After missing most of the 2020 season with an injury, it’s a tough blow for McCaffrey who was off to a great start so far this season.

