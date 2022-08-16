NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean.

Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her.

Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used the following caption for her post: "It's a shahk!"

The responses to these photo were somewhat bizarre. Some fans made fun of McCaffrey's injury history, whereas others questioned if he purposely misses games to spend time with Culpo.

"On second thought, being injured all the time might not be so bad," one fan tweeted.

"If she bites him back he'll be out 4-6 weeks," another fan wrote.

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating in 2019. Since then, they've been very supportive of each other.

Last season, Culpo attended a plethora of home games for the Panthers. NFL fans should expect to see her back at Bank of America Stadium this fall.