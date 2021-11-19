NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Cam Newton News

Just over a week ago, quarterback Cam Newton was without an NFL team. But this Sunday, he’ll be starting for the Carolina Panthers against the Washington Football Team.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Friday that Cam will start against Washington. He made the most of his limited snaps against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, scoring two touchdowns in the win.

With starter Sam Darnold injured and backup P.J. Walker underwhelming, Cam will get the starting nod for Carolina for the first time since 2019 – his final season with the team. His last start for Carolina came in Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season.

Suffice it to say, fans are excited – if not to see Cam, then simply for him. Just about everyone is expecting that Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is going to be rocking this Sunday.

I like it. But also would love a 2 QB scheme. Pj and cam worked well together moving ball against cards. https://t.co/qk6f6vWAgT — Joshua Harrington (@Jrh21595) November 19, 2021

BOA is gonna go nuts https://t.co/rk6DGYaCBK — Christian Little (@Christian__vii) November 19, 2021

The Bank about to be 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ALN10B9rch — Jenn (@southern_gurly) November 19, 2021

Cam Newton is Carolina’s all-time leading passer and delivered them to some of their best seasons in team history. He went 15-1 as a starter in 2015, winning the MVP and leading their to their second-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The opponent in that game couldn’t be more appropriate either. Carolina are run by the Ron Rivera, the team’s head coach for the bulk of Cam’s career. They also feature several notable former Panthers such as Curtis Samuel and Joey Slye.

The Panthers are 5-5 but just one game out of first place in the NFC South title race. This quarterback decision could have massive playoff implications.

Did Matt Rhule make the right decision, naming Cam Newton the starter?