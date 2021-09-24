The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers improved to 3-0 with a win over the Houston Texans.

However, the win wasn’t without consequence. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was forced to leave Thursday night’s game early with a hamstring injury.

During the second quarter of action, McCaffrey attempted to make a move on a defender and immediately limped off the field. After spending a few minutes in the medical tent, the Panthers quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Earlier this afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on McCaffrey’s injury. He reported McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks with the hamstring strain.

Fans were devastated to see the news, especially considering this Panthers team looks like a legitimate playoff contender.

“Hate to see this with the Panthers off to the 3-0 start. I’m enjoying their squad,” one fan said.

Other fans pointed out that rookie running back Chuba Hubbard will now have to carry the load with CMC out of the lineup.

In CMC’s absence on Thursday night, Hubbard saw plenty of action. He racked up 89 yards on just 14 touches as the Panthers cruised to a 24-9 victory.

Next up for the Panthers is a tough contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

