NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Christian McCaffrey News

For the second season in a row, Christian McCaffrey has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries. His inability to stay healthy has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Carolina Panthers.

On Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic had an update on McCaffrey’s future with the Panthers. He’s reporting that Carolina is willing to “listen to offers” for the All-Pro running back.

Person added that it would be tough for the Panthers to get “fair-market value” in return for McCaffrey due to his contract and injury history.

McCaffrey has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons. In 2019, he managed to stay healthy for all 16 games. Unsurprisingly, he had over 2,300 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns that year.

Once report about the Panthers willing to listen to offers for McCaffrey went viral, NFL fans shared their thoughts on the news on Twitter.

“They ran this man into the ground and now they’re done with him,” one fan said. “That’s tough.”

“I’m not speculating on where he could end up,” another fan said. “The spot that would be most dynamic is Baltimore.”

“Too late for the value they would want,” a third fan said in response to the news.

“To be honest, he would be wild with the Bills,” a fourth fan said.

McCaffrey has dealt with injuries to his ankle and hamstring this season. In 2020, he was limited due to ankle and shoulder injuries.

Regardless of where he’s playing next season, NFL fans just want Christian McCaffrey to stay healthy.