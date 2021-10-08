NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Christian McCaffrey News

On Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced an official update on star running back Christian McCaffrey.

The team listed McCaffrey as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After suffering what looked to be a serious hamstring injury two weeks ago, there is confidence CMC will return to the starting lineup soon.

Following practice on Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule revealed that the running back could be a game-time decision. “Christian looked real good. I don’t know what that means in terms of Sunday,” Rhule said via Panthers reporter David Newton.

Well, two days later, it doesn’t sound like CMC will play, but that isn’t a bad thing. Fans were hoping the Panthers would be smart with their star by allowing him to sit out and get healthy before returning to the field.

“Good it’s the smart play,” one fan said on social media. “I was doubtful they’d make the right call.”

Here’s some more reaction from other fans.

McCaffrey is arguably the best dual-threat running back in the NFL, but he’s struggled to stay healthy over the past two years.

In his last full season, CMC racked up 2,392 total yards and became just the third player in NFL history to record over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.

He’ll be back on the field soon, but it might not be this weekend.