NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Panthers Coaching News

The Carolina Panthers have found their new offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady midseason. But their choice is someone that people may be iffy on as an actual upgrade.

On Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers are hiring Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator. McAdoo spent the 2021 season as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys and was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2020.

But McAdoo is most infamous for his short-lived stint as head coach of the New York Giants from 2016 to 2017. McAdoo went 13-15 at the helm, but led them to one of the worst season in team history in 2017.

So it should be no surprise that NFL fans aren’t exactly thrilled by this move. Panthers fans don’t like the move at all, while Giants fans are having a laugh at their expense:

Panthers have their new OC. Not sure this hire will thrill the fanbase, but it checks a lot of the boxes Rhule was looking for when he spoke about the OC opening. Panthers wanted a guy with experience… https://t.co/taH7G2Kvlk — JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) January 21, 2022

I can’t believe it. And what’s worse is I *can* believe it. Embarrassing organization. https://t.co/9hbfNvd61M — Bill Purchase (@billypurchase) January 21, 2022

Ben McAdoo does have some positive experience under his belt though.

As the Giants offensive coordinator in 2015, he led the team to a top 10 offense, which earned him the head coaching job in the first place.

Prior to his stint in New York, McAdoo was a top assistant to Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, San Francisco and New Orleans for a decade. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2012 and served in that role for two years.

Did the Carolina Panthers make the right choice in hiring Ben McAdoo?