NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Troubling Admission

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will return for the 2022 season, but maybe he shouldn’t after hearing his latest comments about the team’s thought process for the 2021 NFL Draft.

While on WFNZ Radio, Rhule admit that he thought Rashawn Slater was not “ideal tackle size” and he wasn’t comfortable “taking a guard that high.”

Slater isn’t the tallest offensive lineman in the league by any means, but just about every scout had him listed as an offensive tackle. And clearly, Slater is doing just fine at this position.

In his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers, Slater earned Pro Bowl honors and graded out as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. As a result, Rhule is getting blasted for this comment.

“Hahaha Matt Rhule confirms he and his staff don’t get OL,” offensive line scout Duke Manyweather.

Hahaha Matt Rhule confirms he and his staff don’t get OL. https://t.co/q1NTB8OpA5 — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) January 13, 2022

ESPN’s Damien Woody had a one-word response to Rhule’s comments, tweeting “Yikes.”

NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz also had a similar response to Rhule’s admission.

“I’d have kept that to yourself after Slater played like an All Pro this season,” Schwartz tweeted.

🥴. I’d have kept that to yourself after Slater played like an All Pro this season. https://t.co/pVLwTzJ1Cm — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 13, 2022

“Rhule’s entering Matt Nagy territory of every time he says something it makes things worse,” Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus said.

Rhule's entering Matt Nagy territory of every time he says something it makes things worse. https://t.co/97gYfWswxw — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 13, 2022

The Panthers’ offensive line could’ve really used Slater this season, that’s for sure.

Rhule could potentially redeem himself with a solid haul in the 2022 NFL Draft.