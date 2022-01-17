NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Ben McAdoo News

Ben McAdoo could be back in a prominent role for an NFL team next season.

Per Joe Person of The Athletic, McAdoo will be interviewing for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator position on Tuesday. He’s been a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys for this season.

Former Giants head coach and current Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo will interview for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job Tuesday, per league sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 17, 2022

McAdoo coached the Giants for two seasons and finished with a 13-16 overall record (13-15 for the regular season). They made the playoffs during the 2016 season, but then lost 10 of 12 games the next season before McAdoo lost his job.

After that, McAdoo became the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2020 before being hired as a consultant by Mike McCarthy.

That was the second time he had been hired by McCarthy. McAdoo worked with him from 2006-11 while he was in Green Bay where he was the tight ends coach.

The NFL world had a lot of negative reactions when this news dropped on social media.

Matt Rhule is just seeing how far he can take this, right? It's performance art https://t.co/JxfOXonSex — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) January 17, 2022

Just when I thought the Panthers couldn’t stoop any lower! https://t.co/WSVB7VQLdM — Kyle (@TheRealCagey) January 17, 2022

Ah yes interview the man who’s offense became so predictable everyone knew how to stop it. https://t.co/M7HyUOKE1I — Danny "Adam Peters Guy" King (@DannyKing___) January 17, 2022

The Panthers are in the same situation the Bears were in last year. Swung and missed big on a QB, little cap space and draft picks because they doubled down on the miss. Idk what they are expecting to change with Rhule at the helm https://t.co/DhqBHLZZkM — Bears blog boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) January 17, 2022

Why does NFL recycle the same coaches? Give somebody else a chance. https://t.co/kHHFHiK0UO — Vince Holmes Jr. 🏈 (@CoachVHolmes) January 17, 2022

Matt Rhule is the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/taOySQHfzc — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 17, 2022

Rhule interviewed McAdoo two years ago after getting the job in Carolina. https://t.co/8qhiQtP51j — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 17, 2022

This is likely the first of several interviews with different candidates but it’s clear that Panthers fans want Rhule to go in a different direction for this hire.