NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Ben McAdoo News

A Carolina Panthers helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: A detailed view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during pregame against the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Ben McAdoo could be back in a prominent role for an NFL team next season.

Per Joe Person of The Athletic, McAdoo will be interviewing for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator position on Tuesday. He’s been a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys for this season.

McAdoo coached the Giants for two seasons and finished with a 13-16 overall record (13-15 for the regular season). They made the playoffs during the 2016 season, but then lost 10 of 12 games the next season before McAdoo lost his job.

After that, McAdoo became the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2020 before being hired as a consultant by Mike McCarthy.

That was the second time he had been hired by McCarthy. McAdoo worked with him from 2006-11 while he was in Green Bay where he was the tight ends coach.

The NFL world had a lot of negative reactions when this news dropped on social media.

This is likely the first of several interviews with different candidates but it’s clear that Panthers fans want Rhule to go in a different direction for this hire.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.