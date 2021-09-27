NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot.

Thankfully, the injury to McCaffrey doesn’t seem to be as significant as first thought. Earlier Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that the team won’t be placing McCaffrey on the injured reserve.

With that, the team must believe that McCaffrey will be able to return in the next three weeks.

Fans, of course, were thrilled to hear that CMC might be able to return to the field in just a few weeks. Though, there were a few who are hoping he’ll take his time.

i hope CMC isn't pressured to return too early and actually has time to heal https://t.co/X3CQ72flUg — nix🎃🐈‍⬛💜👻| thomas fletcher stan (@NFL_Nix) September 27, 2021

Huge for CMC https://t.co/M2DRiWhcDd — Rich DeVita III (@RichDevitaIII) September 27, 2021

McCaffrey got off to an incredible start to the 2021 season – per usual. He racked up 201 yards and one touchdown on the ground and 163 yards receiving in just over two games of action.

He’ll remain on the sideline for at least another week or two. The Panthers, in the meantime, will turn to Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman to handle the workload.

Carolina gets its toughest test of the season next week against the Dallas Cowboys.