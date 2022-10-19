NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers suffered another loss this season and fell to 1-5 on the season following a lackluster performance from PJ Walker in Week 6. But will Walker get his starting job taken from him after just one start?

The answer is a pretty firm "No" from his head coach. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced that Walker will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Walker went 10 of 16 for 60 yards and could not lead the offense to any points after a field goal on their opening drive. The only other points the team scored that game came on an interception returned for a touchdown.

Panthers fans and NFL analysts aren't exactly thrilled by the idea. Many are pointing out that Walker is unlikely to do much for the team while others believe that this will be an easy win for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers:

It's safe to say that the Carolina Panthers don't have any certainty at the quarterback position right now. Baker Mayfield is out until further notice with an injury, while Sam Darnold has only been removed from injured reserve today.

But between Walker, Darnold, Mayfield and fourth-string QB Jacob Eason, there's not a lot of confidence that anyone can lead the team on a miraculous midseason turnaround.

Will PJ Walker play better against the Buccaneers this week?