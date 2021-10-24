NFL World Reacts To Sam Darnold Benching News

The Carolina Panthers offense has been anemic against the New York Giants – one of the NFL’s worst defenses – today. And Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is paying the penalty for it.

Darnold was benched in the second half after the Panthers fell into a 15-3 hole. But it was hard to tell at the time what the exact reason for his benching was.

Darnold was 16 of 25 for 111 yards and an interception when he left the game. But he also appeared to have injured his leg during that final drive.

Over the past few weeks, Darnold appears to have regressed into some of his worst habits. He went from completing 68 percent of his passes in the first three weeks – on pace for a career high – to just 55-percent of his passes over the last three.

And the fans are reminding everyone:

Sam Darnold throwing 15+ yds the last 4 weeks: – 27 att

– 5 comp

– 4 INT

– 11 QB-fault incompletions Now on the bench. #CARvsNYG — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 24, 2021

The Panthers pulled out the hook on QB Sam Darnold in the middle of his abysmal Week 7 performance. https://t.co/cISZD62sIu — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) October 24, 2021

The Panthers really passed on drafting Justin Fields to trade a 2nd, 4th and 6th-round pick for Sam Darnold, only to bench him after 7 games. As a #Bears fan, I’m happy they made this mistake. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 24, 2021

For the sake of the team.#Panthers PLEASE bench Darnold. It’s time. 🤦‍♂️ — Sam Putnam (@unclesam_96) October 24, 2021

Sam Darnold joined the Panthers via a trade with the New York Jets before the 2021 NFL Draft. Ironically, he took over the starting job from Teddy Bridgewater, who he had also ousted from New York three years prior.

Darnold got his revenge against his former team in Week 1 and posted back-to-back 300+ yard games in Weeks 2 and 3. But if his struggles continue, he won’t last much longer as the Panthers’ starter.

The Panthers are now on the verge of losing their fourth game in a row and falling to 3-4 on the season. New York lead 25-3 with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The game is being played on FOX.