Last weekend, the Panthers announced that Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade. On Friday, the team made an important decision on the fourth-year quarterback.

The Panthers have decided to place Darnold on injured reserve because of his shoulder injury. As a result, he’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

For most NFL teams, losing your starting quarterback would be a huge blow to the offense. In this case, however, the Panthers’ fan base is curious to see how the offense operates in Darnold’s absence.

The main reason why Panthers fans are interested to see how the offense looks without Darnold is because the front office brought back Cam Newton earlier this week. On Thursday, the former MVP agreed to a one-year contract with the Panthers.

With Darnold on injured reserve, Panthers fans are eager to see how Newton performs now that he’s back home in Carolina.

Here are some of the reactions to the Panthers placing Darnold on injured reserve:

This is an unfortunate situation for Darnold, who began this season with such promise.

Darnold looked sharp through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, leading the Panthers to a 3-0 record. Since then, the former No. 3 overall pick has thrown 10 interceptions.

There’s a chance that Darnold could win back the starting job when he returns from his shoulder injury. For now, though, it’ll be Cam Newton and P.J. Walker running the show in Carolina.