NFL World Reacts To The Teddy Bridgewater Trade

Just 30 hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers altered things in a big way by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos only needed to give up a sixth-round pick and a little bit of Bridgewater’s salary to bring him into the fold. Clearly the Panthers were looking to move the former Pro Bowl quarterback quickly.

Carolina signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. But in his first season with the team, he went just 4-11, throwing for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bridgewater already appeared to be on the outs with the team when they traded several mid-round picks for Sam Darnold. A move like this was probably expected, but perhaps not for the kind of compensation the Panthers received.

Many are praising the move as an absolute steal for the QB-needy Broncos:

So the Broncos get Bridgewater for a 6th round pick and will pay him $3 million.

Leveraged the Panthers for a distressed asset.

Others are more interested in what the move means for the NFL draft tomorrow. For the Panthers, it opens up a spot on the roster for them to draft a QB with their No. 8 overall pick. For the Broncos, it’s a strong sign that they know a QB won’t be available for them and they don’t want to trade up for one.

This happening one day before the draft at this price feels like the Broncos don't expect QB options at Pick 9 and didn't want to pay to trade up.

Does this put the Panthers in the market to draft a QB at No. 8? Or grab OL to protect Sam Darnold? Other QBs on current roster: Will Grier,

Does this put the Panthers in the market to draft a QB at No. 8? Or grab OL to protect Sam Darnold? Other QBs on current roster: Will Grier, P.J. Walker and Tommy Stevens.

ESPN’s Ed Werder noted that the move might have come together thanks to Broncos GM George Paton. Paton was a member of the Vikings front office that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

New Broncos GM George Paton was with Vikings when team drafted Teddy Bridgewater late in first round.

Who do you believe won the Teddy Bridgewater trade: The Panthers or the Broncos?