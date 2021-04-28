The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Teddy Bridgewater Trade

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater makes a call during an NFL game.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers points to the defense of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Just 30 hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers altered things in a big way by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos only needed to give up a sixth-round pick and a little bit of Bridgewater’s salary to bring him into the fold. Clearly the Panthers were looking to move the former Pro Bowl quarterback quickly.

Carolina signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. But in his first season with the team, he went just 4-11, throwing for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bridgewater already appeared to be on the outs with the team when they traded several mid-round picks for Sam Darnold. A move like this was probably expected, but perhaps not for the kind of compensation the Panthers received.

Many are praising the move as an absolute steal for the QB-needy Broncos:

Others are more interested in what the move means for the NFL draft tomorrow. For the Panthers, it opens up a spot on the roster for them to draft a QB with their No. 8 overall pick. For the Broncos, it’s a strong sign that they know a QB won’t be available for them and they don’t want to trade up for one.

ESPN’s Ed Werder noted that the move might have come together thanks to Broncos GM George Paton. Paton was a member of the Vikings front office that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Who do you believe won the Teddy Bridgewater trade: The Panthers or the Broncos?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.