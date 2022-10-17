NFL World Reacts To The Unbelievable PJ Walker News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: PJ Walker #11 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the preseason game at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both injured, P.J. Walker made his first start of the season for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Things didn't go well for Walker. He wound up leaving the game in the second half with a neck injury, but even before that, the Carolina quarterback didn't set the world on fire.

Some of that was due to his own coaching. Incredibly, according to Next Gen Stats, Walker (10-of-16, 60 yards) completed just one pass beyond the line of scrimmage, and that throw was one yard downfield.

Every other completion was behind the line of scrimmage, which seems almost impossible.

The Panthers' offense has been inept all season long, but even so, fans are justifiably dumbfounded by how conservative it was throwing the ball on Sunday.

"They actually kept Ben McAdoo," said Rams podcaster/YouTube Jake Ellenbogen in reference to the Carolina offensive coordinator.

"How in the hell did the panthers coaching staff think this offensive game plan was gonna work?" wondered one fan.

"The formula for winning," another added sarcastically.

"Down so bad," said a third, with others advocating for the team to bring back franchise legend Cam Newton.

We're not sure if Newton would make a difference right now, but the Panthers' quarterback situation is in dire straits with Mayfield, Darnold and now Walker banged up.

If none of them are available in Week 7, it will be Jacob Eason getting the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.