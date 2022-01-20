NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Jay Gruden News

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers interviewed former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

Whatever transpired in that conversation between Gruden and head coach Matt Rhule was enough to land the 54-year-old another meeting in Carolina.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers will interview Gruden for a second-time on Thursday. The meeting will be in-person with Rhule.

Gruden has ample experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He spent three seasons in the position with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-13 before becoming the head coach in Washington.

Gruden most recently spent the 2020 season as the OC for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was let go when the franchise changed regimes in 2021 and has been out of a job for the last year.

Gruden may have the experience needed to be a top assistant with the Panthers, but his track record is a mixed bag. Although he’s shown some promise as a play-caller, he finished 35-49-1 overall as the head coach in Washington, leading the team the playoffs just once.

Taking on another offensive coordinator position is a far different task for Gruden, but much of the NFL world is skeptical. The news that he’s receiving a second interview with the Panthers was met with a mixed reaction on Thursday.

The Panthers interviewed a number of another notable candidates to fill the vacancy left by Joe Brady at the end of the year. Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has also had two interviews with Carolina.

Rhule also met once with each of Ben McAdoo, Klint Kubiak and Mike Groh earlier this week.

No timeline has been given as to when the Panthers will make their decision, but the organization is expected to hire a new OC soon.