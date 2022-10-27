NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said About PJ Walker

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has returned from his ankle injury, but the Carolina Panthers are still rolling with P.J. Walker at quarterback.

Walker had a really nice performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns.

When asked about his role on the Panthers, Mayfield admit that he wants to play. However, he respects the coaching staff's decision to roll with Walker.

"We all want to play. That’s the nature of this business, that’s the nature of playing sports," Mayfield said. "But my role right now is to help us win any way I can and that’s helping out in QB room and doing scout team stuff and trying to get under their skin on defense. I’m enjoying what I’m doing right now. Obviously I’d like to be out there, but P.J. played his ass off and deserves to go out there again and play. So, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win."

Football fans are applauding Mayfield for taking the high road in this situation.

"Ping pong games seem to be intensifying," a fan commented. "But I love this answer from Baker."

"Never understood why people said he's a bad teammate," another fan wrote.

A third fan replied, "It's hard for me to not like Baker."

Mayfield's tenure in Carolina got off to a brutal start. He had four touchdowns and four interceptions in five starts.

The Panthers will try to ride the hot hand in Walker. If he falters, maybe we'll see Mayfield back in the lineup.