NFL World Reacts To What Baker Said About The Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for the start of the regular season. It's only fitting he'll get to face the Cleveland Browns in his first start.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns were hopeful he'd be the face of their franchise for years to come.

After an impressive 2020 season, everything came crashing down for Mayfield. His relationship with the team reached its breaking point once the front office acquired Deshaun Watson.

Speaking to the media this week, Mayfield admit that facing the Browns in the season opener will mean something to him.

"Not going to sit here and be a robot and say it doesn't mean anything," Mayfield told reporters. "It will."

Some fans will be rooting for Mayfield when the Panthers square off against the Browns.

Others, however, aren't so sure Mayfield will light up his former team in Week 1.

At the very least, NFL fans appreciate how honest Mayfield has been about this situation.

Even though Mayfield's tenure with the Browns ended on such a sour note, he expressed a lot of love for the city of Cleveland.

"I think it's been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on," Mayfield said. "I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There were a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences I'll forever keep with me - teammates, friends and relationships that I'll have for a lifetime."

Kickoff for the Browns-Panthers game is at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.