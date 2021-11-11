NFL World Surprised By Cam Newton Contract News

Cam Newton is heading back to Carolina. However, no one expected the Panthers to give him such a lucrative contract.

NFL fans are pretty stunned by how much guaranteed money the Panthers are giving Newton for the rest of this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Newton is getting $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus. He has the opportunity to make as much as $10 million the rest of this season.

It’s worth mentioning the Panthers have just eight games left this season. Newton will make a bit more than half-a-million each game.

Cam Newton contract terms: Up to $10M for rest of year, includes $4.5M fully guaranteed + $1.5M Roster Bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

The Panthers aren’t paying Cam Newton that much money for the veteran quarterback to just sit on the bench.

Sam Darnold is dealing with an injury and could be sidelined for the next few weeks. Even if he was healthy, Matt Rhule and the Panthers would probably roll with Newton. He probably gives them the best chance to win football games.

So much guaranteed money practically ensures Newton starts for Carolina the rest of this season.

You're only paying a man like that if he's immediately going to start https://t.co/Y8vXHWutYa — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) November 11, 2021

Gotta start with all that. https://t.co/wsZYPLk8oq — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 11, 2021

Darnold ain’t ever getting back in there https://t.co/XCUCDJery8 — Carp (@robcarpenter81) November 11, 2021

Some NFL fans think the Panthers paid way too much for a veteran quarterback they’ll have for just eight games.

WHEW. Thats a lot more guaranteed $ than I would’ve guessed! https://t.co/S3QU23K9eN — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 11, 2021

What are the Panthers doing??? https://t.co/drWCoULXwt — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) November 11, 2021

Believe it or not, the Panthers are still alive in the playoff race, despite their 4-5 record. And their latest quarterback addition indicates they’re not giving up on making a run to the postseason.

It’d be quite the story if Cam Newton can orchestrate a run to the playoffs leading the Carolina offense.