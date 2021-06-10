NFLPA Director Addresses Recent Comments About Vaccine

On Wednesday afternoon, two NFL players made headlines after they announced their decisions to not receive a COVID vaccination.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and Washington Football Team star Montez Sweat remain opposed to the vaccine. Both said they wanted more information before getting the vaccine.

“There’s a ton of different things that go into it,” Darnold said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I’m gonna evaluate that on my own and make the best decision that I feel is the best for myself.”

After taking some heat for their stances, NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith came to the defense of both players. He said, just like in everyday society, there will be a difference of opinion.

“I really don’t know what the numbers are,” Smith said. “But pulling back for a moment, we’re a microcosm of our country, right?… There’s wide disparities in our country between where some people are getting vaccinated and why some people haven’t.”

NFLPA's De Smith on player vaccinations: “I really don’t know what the numbers are. But pulling back for a moment, we’re a microcosm of our country, right?… There’s wide disparities in our country between where some people are getting vaccinated and why some people haven’t." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 10, 2021

Some professional leagues set thresholds for their players. Certain leagues set the number at 80-percent.

However, the NFL has not set a specific vaccination threshold for teams to go through training camp without restrictions.

It’s unclear if that will change in the near future.