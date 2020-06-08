Olivia Culpo Shares Heartfelt Message For RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey turns 24 years old today. Yes, the star NFL running back is somehow just 24 years of age.

The former Stanford Cardinal star has had a pretty nice 2020 so far. Earlier this year, he agreed to a contract extension with the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers in April. It goes through the 2025 season and makes McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the history of the NFL. Few running backs are worth big money in today’s NFL, but McCaffrey is clearly one of them.

The two-time All-Pro is coming off an incredible 2019 season. McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro at both the running back and flex positions.

Today, McCaffrey is celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo. She posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. Unicorns really do exist,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you baby.”

Culpo, 28, celebrated her birthday last month. McCaffrey posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page for Culpo.

“Happy birthday to the Queen and my best friend! Nothin better than being loved by you,” McCaffrey wrote.

Happy belated to Olivia and happy 24th to Christian.