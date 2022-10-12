Look: One Favorite Named For Christian McCaffrey Trade

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to emerge in trade rumors. Although a deal isn't imminent, that won't stop oddsmakers from predicting where he'll be after the trade deadline.

According to Adam Thompson of Bookies.com, the Panthers still have the best odds (+250) to retain McCaffrey.

If McCaffrey is traded, the Buffalo Bills are the favorites to acquire him. They currently have +300 odds.

Here are the current betting odds, via Bookies.com:

Carolina Panthers +250

Buffalo Bills +300

Denver Broncos +375

A trade involving McCaffrey could, in theory, shake up the landscape of the NFL - especially if he joins Buffalo's offense.

McCaffrey has 324 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He also has 26 receptions for 188 yards.

Any deal involving McCaffrey could be complicated due to his current contract, which runs through the 2025 season. His base salary for the 2023 season is $11.8 million.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 1.