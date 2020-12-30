One NFL Team Reportedly “Intrigued” By Dwayne Haskins

Earlier this week, the Washington Football Team released former first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins – just two days after starting a game.

Haskins had a tumultuous two seasons in Washington, which culminated in him being cut. The former Ohio State star cleared waivers on Tuesday which means he’s officially a free agent.

Teams didn’t want to pay Haskins the $4.4 million he’ll be owed over the next two seasons so they didn’t claim him. However, that doesn’t mean teams aren’t interested in Haskins.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, several teams have expressed interest in the 23-year-old quarterback. Rapoport singled out the Carolina Panthers, who are reportedly “intrigued” at the prospect of adding Haskins.

While free agent QB Dwayne Haskins is unlikely to sign before the season, he is receiving interest from several teams, source said. One of those is the Carolina Panthers, but there are others intrigued by Haskins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2020

In his final game in Washington, Haskins was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing 14-of-28 for 154 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Haskins would be an interesting addition for the Panthers, who are looking for their quarterback of the future. The team signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal before the 2020 season.

However, head coach Matt Rhule and company have to know he’s not the franchise quarterback for the next decade. Haskins might not be that either, but it could be worth a shot – especially if the Panthers can sign him to a minimum contract.

Other teams will likely be in the Haskins sweepstakes heading into 2021 as well.