Panthers Announce Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with injuries. On the bright side, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron.

On Wednesday, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’s expected to practice this afternoon with the rest of the team.

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring strain in Week 3 that forced him to initially miss two games. After he suffered a setback, the Panthers placed him on injured reserve.

Carolina owns a 1-4 record when McCaffrey is out of the lineup. When he’s active, however, the team is 3-0.

Though there’s no guarantee that McCaffrey will be active this Sunday against the New England Patriots, it certainly sounds like he’s trending in the right direction for the first time in over a month.

McCaffrey was off to a great start this season before going down with a hamstring injury. In a little over two games, he had 201 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers relied on rookie running back Chuba Hubbard during McCaffrey’s absence. He has played well in his first year with the Panthers, rushing for 391 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carries.

Now that Hubbard has proven that he can handle a large workload in the NFL, the Panthers don’t need to give McCaffrey an absurd amount of touches per game.