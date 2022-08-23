Panthers Announce Decision On QB Matt Corral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Matt Corral #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws during the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

During last Friday's preseason showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a foot injury.

On Saturday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Corral is dealing with a Lisfranc ligament tear. Unfortunately, that injury will end the Ole Miss product's rookie campaign.

Moments ago, the Panthers officially placed Corral on season-ending injured reserve.

Corral was selected by the Panthers with the 94th overall pick in this year's draft. He was competing for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart this summer.

While this is undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow for Corral, it sounds like Rhule is confident the young gunslinger will bounce back from this injury.

"I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early in the game,'' Rhule said, via ESPN. "But I know Matt's a battler. This year's developmental. He's just going to have to grind, both taking care of his foot and all the things he needs to do as a quarterback."

Corral was a star at Ole Miss. In his final season with the Rebels, he had 3,349 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

The Panthers are hopeful Corral will return to 100 percent for the 2023 season.